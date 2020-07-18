1/1
Irvin F. Miner
STOW -- Irvin F. Miner, 92, died July 15, 2020. Born in Akron, he was a resident of Stow since 1967 and had been employed with Ohio Edison as an accountant. Irvin was a member of First Christian Church of Stow and New Franklin Lodge #803 F.& A.M. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Preceded in death by daughter, Susan Miner, he is survived by his wife of 73 years, Barbara Miner; and son, David Miner. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Sunda,y 4 to 6 p.m., where Rev. Jonathan Rumburg will conduct service Monday 11 a.m. New Franklin Lodge #803 will conduct Masonic Service, Sunday 5:45 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial Stow Cemetery. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
JUL
19
Service
05:45 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
JUL
20
Service
11:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
July 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
