STOW -- Irvin F. Miner, 92, died July 15, 2020. Born in Akron, he was a resident of Stow since 1967 and had been employed with Ohio Edison as an accountant. Irvin was a member of First Christian Church of Stow and New Franklin Lodge #803 F.& A.M. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Preceded in death by daughter, Susan Miner, he is survived by his wife of 73 years, Barbara Miner; and son, David Miner. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Sunda,y 4 to 6 p.m., where Rev. Jonathan Rumburg will conduct service Monday 11 a.m. New Franklin Lodge #803 will conduct Masonic Service, Sunday 5:45 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial Stow Cemetery. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)