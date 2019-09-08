Home

Isaac Jennings Jr. Isaac Jennings Jr., a native of Akron, Ohio, passed away on September 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was 61. He is survived by son, Isaac Jennings III; daughter, Joy Jennings; sisters, Velma and Gwenda Jennings; brother, Ronnie Jennings; three grandchildren, and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Isaac and Clara Jennings, and sisters, Linda Jennings Chavers and Joyce Jennings Ervine. A private memorial service will be held in Atlanta.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
