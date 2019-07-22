Home

Isabel Watson


1925 - 2019
Isabel Watson Obituary
Isabel Watson TOGETHER AGAIN

Isabel Watson passed away on July 14, 2019.

She was born in Akron, Ohio July 1, 1925. Isabel had been a resident of Florida since 2007.

She is survived by her children: Dennis (Reggie) Watson, Jean (James) Glase, Robert (Ashley) Watson. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Isabel was preceded in death by her beloved Warren, to whom she had been married for sixty-one years, and a son, David.

Services have been held. Memorials should be made to Habitat for Humanity or . (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 22, 2019
