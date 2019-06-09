Isabelle Reymann



Isabelle "Izzi" Marie Reymann passed away June 6, 2019 at her residence surrounded by family and friends. Born in Akron, Isabelle had an impact on everyone she encountered and became a pillar within her community that represented strength, dedication, and kindness.



Isabelle was a true leader and passionate about providing the best care possible for others. She received her nursing diploma from St. Mary's School of Nursing in 1963, her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1971, and her Master of Public Administration from Cleveland State University in 1985. After serving as Staff Nurse, Clinical Supervisor, and Assistant Director of Nursing at Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center in Bronx, N.Y., her career path led her back to Akron to the leadership team at Summa Health System from 1977 - 1999. During her tenure, she held the positions of Vice President of Nursing, Vice President of Patient Care Services, Vice President of Operations, and Chief Operating Officer. She served on advisory councils and chaired multiple committees for the University of Akron College of Nursing and Kent State University School of Nursing. After she retired, caring for others continued to fulfill her soul. Isabelle founded Reymann Healthcare Associates and continued to sit on the Reymann Foundation Board until 2018.



In her free time, Isabelle loved to read, challenge herself with the Wall Street Journal crossword puzzles, spoil her Siamese cats, travel to Martha's Vineyard, drink fine wine, and play jacks with "Myrtle," her sister and partner in crime. Giving and helping others was Isabelle's life mission, and many turned to her for guidance, support, and advice. She was a wonderful, caring person and had a way of lifting everyone's spirits. When she was around, you knew everything was going to be okay.



Isabelle was blessed with an extensive loving family. Her parents, Gilbert and Aileen Reymann; brother, Patrick Reymann, and sister, Eileen (Spoonster) Sherman preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Mary Beth (Bob) Reymann-Conroy; brothers, Gil (Mandy) Reymann and Tim (Elly) Reymann; sister-in-law, Nancy Reymann-Gotfredson; beloved nieces and nephews Erin Lockhart, Meghan Daubenmire, Joseph (Nicole) Spoonster, Kiernen Spoonster, Sean Reymann, Blake Reymann, Adam Reymann, Brooklyn (Geoff) Hill, Callie Reymann, and Colin Reymann; great nieces and nephew, Jordyn, Regan, Delaney, Coben, Savannah, Ashley, and Geneva.



Friends and family may call at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Road, on Tuesday, June 11th between 4 and 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 12th at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross cemetery, followed by a reception for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Isabelle's name to The Reymann Foundation, P.O. Box 13441, Fairlawn, OH 44334. Please visit www.hummelcares.com to share memories or condolences. We will miss her.