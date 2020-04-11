|
Isaiah Lamont Efrahyim Chapman has passed at the early age of 30. Isaiah was born November 6th 1989 to Efrahyim Chapman and Cassandra Wright. He was born and raised in Akron, OH. He graduated from Kenmore High school where he was a champion wrestler. Isaiah's passion and expertise was being a professional fighter. He was a professional in Mixed Martial Arts. Isaiah has several trophies and belts as a champion wrestler and MMA fighter. Isaiah was a beautiful curiosity, who was beloved throughout the community. On the surface he was considered almost perfect, beautiful personality, humble demeanor, and easy going. However once in the octagon, Isaiah the beast would emerge. Tough as nails with the fighter's spirit and a fierce competitor. Isaiah was a great man and fighter, but even a better son and dad. He loved his parents very much and would always visit his mom and sister everyday after work to check on them. Him and his dad were very close and best friends. Out of all of his abilities, being a dad was his greatest ability. He was a young father with an old soul, took parenting extremely serious, and was passionate about it. He loved his three children very much. The legacy of Isaiah will shine, through the hard work and love that he showed his children. Isaiah is survived by his three children, Faith, Aubrey (mother, Laura) and Isaac (mother, Jessica); parents, mom and dad Cassandra and Efrahyim. His siblings, Joe, Brett, Joselle, Dory, Taylor, and Jade; grandfather, John and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Friends may call two hours prior to service time. DUE TO COVID-19 WE ASK THAT IF YOU HAVE BEEN SICK OR AROUND SOMEONE THAT HAS, PLEASE REFRAIN FROM COMING TO THE FUNERAL HOME AND SEND YOUR CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY TRHOUGH OUR WEBSITE. The Funeral Home has a capacity of 50 people at one time due to COVID-19. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Chapman family. Messages and memories of Isaiah can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 11, 2020