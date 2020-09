Isiah Daniels III passed away the morning of Sunday, September 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 29 at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320. Calling hours at 11am, with a service to follow at 12 noon. Condolences may be sent to the Daniels Family at 1573 Bonita Drive, Akron, Ohio, 44313. For full obituary, online condolences and live stream please visit www.sommervilefuneralservices.com