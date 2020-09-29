Isiah Daniels, III Isiah Daniels, III passed away the morning of September 20, 2020. He was born August 12, 1951 to Isiah Daniels-Saafir and Clara (Woodard) Daniels-Saafir. He graduated from John R. Buchtel High School in 1969. He worked at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company before attending the University of Akron, and earning his Bachelor of Arts Degree in History in 1973, followed by a Juris Doctorate from the University of Akron School of Law in 1976. He held licensure through The Supreme Court of Ohio, United States Supreme Court, United States Court of Appeals, 6th Circuit, and the United States District Court, Northern District of Ohio. He previously served as Associate General Counsel for the University of Akron (1982 to 96); Adjunct Professor, University of Akron School of Law (1984 to 2005); Assistant Attorney General, Office of the Ohio Attorney General (1977-82); Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Stark County Ohio (1976-77). Mr. Daniels further served as University of Akron Compliance Officer from 1996 to 2005. Throughout his legal career he also engaged in a variety of consulting and training activities which focused on employment and labor relations, diversity training, legal research, and writing. Mr. Daniels was a member of the National Association of College and University Attorneys, Ohio State Bar Association, Akron Barristers, and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He served on the Board of Trustees for the Portage Path Behavioral Health Center, Northeast Ohio Psychiatric Institute, Akron Community Foundation, and United Way of Summit County; and the Summit County Court of Common Pleas Mediation Advisory Council. Mr. Daniels enjoyed history, photography, popular music, and was an avid reader. He loved attending Broadway shows, visiting local wineries and farm markets, and playing card games. His children were his joy and his crown. Mr. Daniels was preceded in death by his father, Isiah Daniels-Saafir and brother, O'Dell Daniels Sr. He is survived by his son, Bearden; daughter, Aminah; mother, Clara; brothers, Embree and Rafael (Lisa); sister, Jacqueline Daniels-Sharkey; sister-in-law, Rita Daniels, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins and other relatives. May God Almighty grant Isiah rest eternal with all the Saints, and may his soul rest in perfect peace with the blessed. This we pray in Jesus Christ's name, Amen. The family of Isiah Daniels would like to express heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of genuine love and support in this season of loss. Special expressions of thanks to the medical caregivers of Cleveland Clinic/Akron General Hospital, Western Reserve Hospital; and Sommerville Funeral Services. Friends may call on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Funeral service will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com
. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1573 Bonita Dr., Akron, Oh 44313. 330-836-2725