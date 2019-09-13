Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Istvan Gyoker


1932 - 2019
Istvan Gyoker Obituary
Istvan "Steve" Gyoker Istvan Gyoker "Steve", age 87, of Brimfield Twp., Ohio, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Arbors of Stow. He was born on April 9, 1932 in Onod, Hungary, the son of the late Istvan and Julianna (nee Bene) Gyoker. Steve worked and retired from Goodyear. He was past president of the Hungarian-American Club of Akron, where he also held other various positions. He loved to fish and cook and made several Hungarian dishes; he was famous for his Hurka (Hungarian sausage), Goulash and stuffed cabbage. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a great entertainer, as he loved his friends and everyone was welcome. He was extremely proud of his American citizenship and his Hungarian heritage; he escaped Hungary in 1957 and came to the United States. He was a member of the Coventry-Akron Lodge #83 F.&A.M. since 1984. Survivors include his loving wife the former Janet Toth, whom he married on December 14, 1968; his children, Janice (Robert "Bob") Frey and Steven (Debi) Gyoker; his grandchildren, Andrew (Lindsay) Frey, Rebecca Gyoker, Richard (Randi) Chamness and Shawn (Abby) Chamness; his great-grandchildren, Keira Holiday, Cash Chamness, Presley Chamness and Lainey Brown; and his niece and nephew in Hungary, Klara Gyarmati and Ferenc Gyuker. Other than his parents, Istvan was preceded in death by his siblings, Olga Gyoker and Feri Gyoker. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305; 330-784-3334. Family and friends may visit from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
