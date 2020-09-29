Iva Ilene Gelvin, 77, of Wadsworth, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at the Sanctuary of Wadsworth after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia. Born July 4, 1943 in Nevada, OH to the late Fred and Iva (Dummit) Staats, and married Charles M. Gelvin on Aug. 21, 1960. He preceded her in death on March 8, 2017. She had worked as a cook at Wadsworth Schools and was a member of Ambassador Baptist Church for 35 years. She is remembered as a wonderful cook and pie baker who had a kind spirit and an open door for family and friends. She lived her life for her children, her grandchildren and her Lord. Surviving are her children, Dena Lynn and Thomas Thompson of Wadsworth and Chuck and Lori Gelvin of Wooster; grandchildren, Lauren (Jacob) Hastings, Courtney (Dustin) Geitgey, Lindsey Moore, Zachery (Kaitlyn) Thompson, Jeremy (Jocelyn) Thompson and Emily (Erik) Wallace; great-grandchildren, Kellen and Knox Wallace, Elynna Moore, June Thompson, Kenna and Colton Hastings and Braylon Geitgey; a sister, Jeannie Johnson of Galion and brothers, Robert Staats of Mt. Gilead and Roger Staats of Gallion. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brothers, Lester, Edward, Junior and Buddy; and sisters, Mary Thomas, Gladys Brocklesby, Barb Swim, Norma Seitz, Rosie Webb and Dolly Lillo. Services will be Saturday, Oct. 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at Ambassador Baptist Church in Wadsworth with Pastor Mike Decker and Rev. Jerry Hackworth officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ambassador Baptist Church. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com
