Ivan John Weber On Friday afternoon, September 27, 2019, Ivan J. Weber, father of four, grandfather of eight, and great-grandfather of eight passed away in his home, just three months after his wife of 69 years, Donna. He lived a 93-year life of dedication and commitment. Born November 1, 1925 to Wilson and Evelyn Weber, Ivan lived essentially his entire life in the Clinton, Ohio area. A veteran of World War II, he served his country in the Army from 1944-1946, stationed in the Philippines and Korea. A few years after returning home, he married Donna Gesaman, herself a life-long resident of Clinton, in 1950 and helped build the house where they raised their four children and went on to live for the rest of their lives. Ivan worked for Ford Motor Company at the Canton forge plant for forty years, retiring as plant manager. He was an active member of St. George Catholic Church for eight decades, where he took on multiple roles. After the closing of St. George, he and Donna found a new home at St. Francis de Sales where he made certain to make it to Mass every Sunday, no matter what, until the last couple weeks of his life. He was elected to multiple terms on the Clinton Village Council and was also a member of the Clinton Historical Society and Clinton Cemetery Association. He prized his Ford tractor, was an accomplished pie baker and enjoyed fishing, playing euchre, building or fixing just about anything, and eating as much ice cream and candy as he could get away with. Ivan was preceded in death by Donna, his father and mother, his brother Charles Weber and his granddaughter Jessica Krosse. He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Schnitzler; sons: Tom, Denny (Sharon), and Jeff (Neala) Weber; daughter, Amy (Jim) Hilton; grandchildren: Jon, Justin, Jordan, Lauren, Tyler, Kalyn and Blake; and great-grandchildren: Mathew, MacKenzie, Madisyn, Scarlett, Jace, Eliza Jane, Cash and Brooks. Mass of Christian Burial will be held THURSDAY, 9:30AM at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, Fr. G. David Bline, celebrant. Procession will form at the church. Burial with military honors by Firestone VFW #3383 at Clinton Cemetery. Calling Hours Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ivan's name to the Ohio Veterans Memorial Park, 8005 Cleveland-Massillon Road, Clinton, OH 44216. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 1, 2019