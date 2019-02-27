Ivan Wayne Antill



Ivan Wayne Antill, 86, of Clinton, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Christine; their children, Laura Antill Chapman (John) of Clinton, Ohio, and Bradley Wayne Antill (Cindy) of Henrico, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jonathan Chapman (Vanessa), Naples, Florida, Jared Chapman of Clinton, Ohio, Josiah Antill (Haley) of Littleton, North Carolina, and Zachariah Antill (Beth) of Littleton, North Carolina; also, six great-grandchildren, Addelyn, Lilian, Jolene Chapman, and Jeydan, Hanalee, and Luke Antill.



Ivan was born in Noble County, Ohio, the son of Ruth and Floyd Antill. He is survived by his sister, Icel Moseley (Howard), Galena, Ohio, his brother, Wilbert Antill (Lynn), The Villages, Fla., and his sister, Linda Keifer (Ed), Leesburg, Fla.



Ivan served in the Air Force and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He worked on the railroad, a job he loved. He began with the Pennsylvania Railroad, which became the Penn Central, and eventually Conrail. He retired with 45 years of service to one employer. Ivan loved his wife and his family, and always found time to fish or play a round of golf. He loved music, and played the guitar as a means of sharing the gospel, playing at church meetings, and with groups ministering to rest homes, rescue missions, and retreats. Ivan was a longtime member of Norton Baptist Church, Norton, Ohio, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Norton Baptist Church, 4239 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd. in Norton beginning at 11 a.m., officiated by Reverend Bradley W. Antill. Interment with military honors will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. Memories, tributes, and condolences can be shared with the Antill family at the funeral home website.



330-825-3633



Bacher-Norton Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary