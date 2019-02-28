Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Norton Baptist Church
4239 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd
Norton, OH
Ivan Wayne Antill, 86, of Clinton, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 25, 2019.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Norton Baptist Church, 4239 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd. in Norton beginning at 11 a.m., officiated by Reverend Bradley W. Antill. Interment with military honors will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. Memories, tributes, and condolences can be shared with the Antill family at the funeral home website.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
