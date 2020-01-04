|
Ivory R. White, 88, entered into eternal rest on Friday December 27, 2019. Ivory was born in Trout, LA. on August 23, 1931. He was a resident of Akron for over 70 years and attended Akron Public Schools. He later enlisted in the United States Air Force and after serving in the Air Force for 4 years he was honorably discharged. He was employed at Chrysler Stamping Plant in Twinsburg, OH and retired with 33 years of service. In 1949, he met Marilyn Orr when she was a teenager. They had a special relationship. Life's journey took them both down different paths and sixty-three years later they rekindled their relationship and became husband and wife. He was a very outgoing person who had many friends from all walks of life. He enjoyed fishing and talking to everyone about everything. He was known for sharing candy with everyone he met. He was a member of Mt. Haven Missionary Baptist for over 30 years and served on the Sr. Ushers Board as chaplain and he also served as a church trustee. He was also a member of the local AARP and served as president for several years. He also served as chaplain for Mary Chapter No 47 O.E.S. Prince Hall and was a member of Masonic Group #112 Blue House. He was preceded in death by parents; 6 brothers, 2 sisters; nephew, Reggie White; nieces, Sherrie White and Renee White. He leaves to cherish fond memories wife, Marilyn Hackaday-White; 7 children, 4 nieces, one nephew, 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and special friends, Reverend Dillan Smith, Fred Hawkins and Minister Omar Moore. Services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12 Noon where family will receive friends from 11 AM until time of service. Pastor Richard B. Cash, officiating. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 4, 2020