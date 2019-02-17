Ivy Patricia



"Pat" Aldridge



Ivy Patricia "Pat" Aldridge, 97, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away on February 8, 2019, at Ohio Living Rockynol, Akron, Ohio.



Pat was born in Rhoose, South Wales, UK, on April 14, 1921, the only child of Dorothy and Penry Williams. She grew up in Newport, South Wales. She enjoyed sports, participating and watching (even American football). She served five years in the Women's British Army during World War II, achieving the rank of Company Sergeant Major Warrant Officer, serving in South Wales, Plymouth, and London. While in Plymouth, she met her husband, Charles Aldridge, an American soldier. After the war, they moved to Salem, Virginia in 1946, and later to Cuyahoga Falls in 1957.



While living in Cuyahoga Falls, she was a secretary for the Hudson Drive Presbyterian Church, Cuyahoga Falls School System, and Cuyahoga Falls Civil Service Department.



Pat was a member of the Northminster Presbyterian Church for many years. She was past president of the Women's Welsh Clubs of America and was past president of the Welsh Home Board in Rocky River, Ohio. She had many friends, who she loved. She had tireless energy for helping others and a very strong faith.



Our beloved mother is survived by: Sian Petz (John) of Mogadore, Ohio, David Aldridge (Anne) of Bear, Delaware, Jennifer Mechling (Darrell) of Hertford, North Carolina. She is survived by four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years and close childhood friend, Betty O'Hara.



The family would like to thank the Welsh Home, Ohio Living Rockynol, and Ohio Living Hospice for taking such wonderful care of our beloved mom.



Arrangements are being handled by Billows Funeral Home in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. A small memorial service will be held in the spring where we will celebrate mom's wonderful life.



Donations to Pat's memory can be made to the Memorial Fund, The Welsh Home, 22199 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River, Ohio 44116.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019