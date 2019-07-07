J. Glenn Greth



Glenn Greth, 82, of Green passed away June 28, 2019. Glenn was born in 1936 in Bridgeport, Pa.



Glenn was raised by his loving grandparents, aunts and uncles. While serving in the U.S. Marines he met his beautiful wife, Janice, and they were married for 62 years. He was a Christian who honored and cherished his Lord and Savior. His love for family and friends was abundant. Glenn retired after 35 years of service with Prudential Insurance Company.



Glenn and Janice enjoyed traveling, metal detecting on the beach and many excursions to Amish country. Glenn loved golfing, spending time in his yard, woodworking projects and cheering on his favorite team the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Glenn is survived by his caring and devoted wife, Janice; daughters, Dreama (Lee) Richland, Wendy (Jim) Davis and Holly (Mike) Kemp; six granddaughters, Crystal (Jimmie) Kelderhouse, Candace Brenn, Elizabeth Davis, MaKenna Kemp, Ava Kemp and Lauren Kemp and; one great granddaughter, Scarlett Kelderhouse. He was preceded in death by his very special Aunt Gladys and Uncle Bill Milankow.



A special thank you to the Summa Hospice Care nurses and doctors and Glenn and Jan's many friends at The Chapel in Green.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating. Family and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Glenn's name to the Veterans Service Commission Attention: Gail Warley, 1060 E. Waterloo Rd., Akron, Ohio 44306 or The Chapel in Green, 1800 Raber Rd., Uniontown, Ohio 44685. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019