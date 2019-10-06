|
|
J. Howard Harding J. Howard Harding, of Akron, passed away July 13, 2019 at the Justin Rogers Hospice. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11 on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron with Rev. Tim Temerson officiating. A reception will follow. Howard was born May 1, 1940, to John and Jeanette Harding of Akron. He was a 1958 graduate of Buchtel High School. He began his college career at Purdue University and also attended the Ohio State University, Kent State and University of Akron. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. When Howard attended a Young Adult Group at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, he met his wife-to-be, Patricia Ann "Patty" Miller. The group visited numerous area churches to learn about other religions. They attended a Monday Night Discussion group at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron. Patty and Howard decided to return for the Sunday service and soon became members. They were married there on May 28, 1971. Both were active members. Howard served as President of the Congregation, as well as on a number of committees. Patty, at age 13, had contracted polio and following painful therapy was able to use a wheel-chair. Not one to let that stop or slow her down, she told Howard she wanted to visit all 50 states. During their 45 year marriage, they did just that as well as visiting Canada, the Bahamas and nine European countries. Because of Howard's life-long interest in and love of train travel, their journeys were by train as often as possible. Always a concerned citizen, Howard was a devoted writer of letters to politicians. In his effects are files of letters to and from Sens. Howard Metzenbaum and John Glenn and Rep. John Seiberling among others. Over the years many a Beacon Journal editorial page was enlivened by a letter from J. Howard Harding regarding an issue that he found disturbing, often the environment and the importance of public transportation. Howard was one of the founders of the Portage Trail Group of the Sierra Club. In 1979, on behalf of the Sierra Club, he testified before a U.S. Senate subcommittee about Transportation and Energy Conservation. In 1994 Howard underwent a successful kidney trans-plant. Howard was employed as a planner by AMATS, the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study for 32 years retiring in 2002. In 2006 Howard was named Director Emeritus of the Ohio Association of Railroad Passengers. He was also active with the National Association of Railroad Passengers. Howard was preceded in death by his wife Patty on January 11, 2017, his father, John Logan Harding and his mother Jeanette. He is survived by his sister, Janet Meek; niece, Melanie James; and nephew, Phillip James, all of New Mexico and nephew, Thomas James of Mississippi. He is also survived by brother-in-law, Tom (Kim) Miller and sister-in-law Theresa Miller as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to Allan Lane for his help and caring for Patty and Howard over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sierra Club - Portage Trail Group or to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron Foundation.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019