Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
360 West Sunset Drive
Rittman, OH 44667
330-925-2911
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
360 West Sunset Drive
Rittman, OH 44667
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
360 West Sunset Drive
Rittman, OH 44667
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
360 West Sunset Drive
Rittman, OH 44667
View Map
J. Melvin Cole Obituary
J. Melvin Cole

RITTMAN -- John Melvin Cole was born October 9, 1930, in Greenwich Twp., Ohio, to John D. and Gladys (Pickworth) Cole, who preceded him in death.

Melvin started school at Congress until the family moved to a farm in Homer Twp. He worked hard on the farm with his family. He was a 4-H member of Homer Headliners. One year, his brown Swiss heifer received the Junior Championship award.

After graduation from Homerville High School in 1949, he began studies at Ohio State University. Because of poor health he had to discontinue college. Melvin went to work at the Ohio Boxboard Company, Rittman, which became the Packaging Corporation of America, until retirement with 46 years.

On September 20, 1970, he married Phyllis Joy Fixler who survives him. Melvin enjoyed working with her in the garden and yard.

A deeply committed Christian, he was a member of the Rittman Grace Brethren Church where he was known for his integrity and honesty.

Due to declining health, he made his home for over a year at the Apostolic Christian Home, 10680 Steiner Road, Rittman.

Survivors include his brother, Robert Cloyd Cole of Lodi; a sister, Gwynetta Peachy (Gene) High of Medina; nieces, Sibyl (Alex) Olszewski, Betsy (Paul) Manos; nephews, John (Stacey) Cole, Danny Shawn (Carolyn) Cole, Jeffrey Wayne Cole, Gordon (Stephanie) Campbell, and Keith (Rhonda) Campbell. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Wayne Cole, and his first wife, Marjory Schumacher.

Friends and family are invited to Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman, Ohio, for visitation Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., or on Friday morning one hour prior to the service. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at the funeral home, with Pastor Bud Olszewski officiating. Burial will be at Rittman Cemetery.

For online register book, obituary, condolences, visit www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
