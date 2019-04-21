Jack Andrew Wilson



Jack Andrew Wilson, of Silver Lake, passed away suddenly on April 16, 2019.



Jack grew up in Silver Lake, spending summers fishing in the lakes and swimming with friends. He was an avid swimmer, competing for the Cuyahoga Falls Tiger Sharks and Silver Lake Country Club for several years. Beginning at a young age, Jack's true passion became basketball. He followed both college and professional teams and could hold his own when talking with any fan about player facts and statistics. Starting in the eighth grade, Jack played basketball for Stow-Munroe Falls Schools and AAU travel teams, dedicating countless hours to practicing in order to perfect his game. He was a versatile and valuable player, often moving positions from power forward to starting point guard. Jack was also a leader on the court, inspiring teammates to play with the same level of intensity and drive that he felt for the game. He enjoyed a close camaraderie with his coaches and especially his teammates, valuing both his on and off-court relationships. Jack also loved playing spirited games at home with his dad, Uncle Craig, brother and friends.



Jack attended Kent State through the College Credit Plus Program and volunteered at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. In addition to basketball, he was an insatiable reader and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandparents. Jack's deep love for his family and friends, his selfless acts of kindness and generosity, and his strong desire to help others will be greatly missed.



Jack was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Frances Wilson and grandfather, Dr. Harold E. Wilson. He was loved and will be dearly missed by his family including his mother, Jeanne; father, Andrew; brother, Sam; sister, Ella; grandparents, Bev and Ray Eads; and a multitude of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



A memorial service will be held at Riverwood Chapel, 1407 Fairchild Ave., Kent, OH 44240 at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the Jack Andrew Wilson Memorial Fund at, www.akroncf.org/give/JackWilsonFund or Jack Andrew Wilson Fund for Mental Health, Akron Community Foundation, 345 W. Cedar St., Akron, Ohio 44307. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary