Jack Andrew Wilson
Jack Andrew Wilson, of Silver Lake, passed away suddenly on April 16, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at Riverwood Chapel, 1407 Fairchild Ave., Kent, OH 44240 at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the Jack Andrew Wilson Memorial Fund at www.akroncf.org/give/JackWilsonFund, or Jack Andrew Wilson Fund for Mental Health, Akron Community Foundation, 345 W. Cedar St., Akron, Ohio 44307. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 22, 2019