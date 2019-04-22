Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:30 PM
Riverwood Chapel
1407 Fairchild Ave.
Kent, OH
View Map
Jack Andrew Wilson


Jack Andrew Wilson

Jack Andrew Wilson, of Silver Lake, passed away suddenly on April 16, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at Riverwood Chapel, 1407 Fairchild Ave., Kent, OH 44240 at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the Jack Andrew Wilson Memorial Fund at www.akroncf.org/give/JackWilsonFund, or Jack Andrew Wilson Fund for Mental Health, Akron Community Foundation, 345 W. Cedar St., Akron, Ohio 44307. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 22, 2019
