Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Zeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Arthur Zeman


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Arthur Zeman Obituary
Jack Arthur Zeman Jack Zeman, age 85, of Kent, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Aurora Manor. Jack was born October 28, 1933 in Mogadore, to Lewis and Vivian (Mavis) Zeman. He was an avid fisherman, sports lover, and card player. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn Zeman; his daughter, Deborah Anne Lamb; sons, Doug (Mary Anne) Zeman, Scott (Audra) Zeman; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; brothers, Lewis (Mary) Zeman, Bill (Deanne) Zeman, and Charles (Loretta) Zeman; sister, Mary Lou (Lynn) Shope (Sister). He was preceded in death by his son, Eric Zeman; parents, Lewis Zeman and Vivian Zeman. Calling hours will be held 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Douglas Fidler officiating. In lieu of flowers, give in his name to a . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now