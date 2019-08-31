|
Jack Arthur Zeman Jack Zeman, age 85, of Kent, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Aurora Manor. Jack was born October 28, 1933 in Mogadore, to Lewis and Vivian (Mavis) Zeman. He was an avid fisherman, sports lover, and card player. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn Zeman; his daughter, Deborah Anne Lamb; sons, Doug (Mary Anne) Zeman, Scott (Audra) Zeman; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; brothers, Lewis (Mary) Zeman, Bill (Deanne) Zeman, and Charles (Loretta) Zeman; sister, Mary Lou (Lynn) Shope (Sister). He was preceded in death by his son, Eric Zeman; parents, Lewis Zeman and Vivian Zeman. Calling hours will be held 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Douglas Fidler officiating. In lieu of flowers, give in his name to a . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 31, 2019