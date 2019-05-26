Jack B. Weir



Jack B. Weir, 91, of Tavares, Florida passed away on December 11, 2018 at his home. He was born January 30, 1927 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania to the late Willard and Faye (Lacey) Weir.



He was a World War II Navy Veteran aboard the U.S. Sarsfield destroyer. After the service he worked for Ohio Edison Electric Company as a line supervisor for 37 years.



Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eugene and Robert Weir; he is survived by his beloved wife, Wilma (Thompson) Weir; sons, Jack (Tracey) Weir of Cleveland, Ohio, Craig (Cathy) Weir of North Canton, Ohio, Bradley Gera of Pennsylvania, Bruce (Michelle) Gera of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Jack was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio Lodge # 187, lifetime member of the Turkeyfoot Sportsman's Club, Garfield Post # 566 American Lodge, Edisons Mens Club and Canal Fulton V.F.W. Jack enjoyed many outdoor activities and was a dedicated husband and father. He loved camping and fishing, leaving behind many friends.



Garfield Post will hold services at Craftmen Park, 4550 Rex Lake Rd. Akron, Ohio 44319 Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. followed by Masonic services. For those that wish, memorial contributions can be made to Camp Quality of Ohio c/o Kerri Franks, P.O. Box 2462, Akron, Ohio 44309 or Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lake Park Rd., Tavares, Florida 32778.



The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Weir family. Messages and memories of Jack can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.