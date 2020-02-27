|
Jack Carlton Post, born July 22, 1927 in Akron, Ohio, passed away February 24, in Bath. Jack joined the U.S. Merchant Marine in 1944. He made a stop in Cumberland, MD on August 6, 1945 to marry Jennie Kirek. Jack and Jennie were married 60 years. Jack was a proud sailor for 24 years where he spent 5,015 days aboard ships. Jack loved to boast that he sailed around the world 19 times. When he returned home he was a service man with Hobart for 30 years. Jack was a member of American Legion Post 449 where he served on the honor guard at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. Jack enjoyed current events, Cleveland Browns football and was quite proficient on his desktop computer, especially sending animal videos. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie and his oldest child, Sandra McMahon, as well as his beloved dog, Pup. He is survived by his loyal son, Steve and daughter in law, Pam of Rootstown, OH, and daughter, Ginger and son in law David of Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren, Bradley Gross, Matthew and Sarah Feigelson, Phillip (Stephanie) Heuker, Michelle Metzler, Norma Wright, and Duane (Jennie) Heuker; great grandchildren, Michael and Ryan Wright, Everett, Katie, Lydia and Adeline Metzler of Dayton, Ethan Gross, Amber Tidwell of Akron. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where the family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Jack's memory to The Firestone Park American Legion Post 449, 1090 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, OH 44314. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2020