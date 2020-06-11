TOGETHER AGAIN On June 8, 2020, Jack left this earthly domain to be rejoined with his beloved wife, Helen. Mourn not his passing, celebrate with joy, his long-awaited reunion with Helen, his best friend and companion for 60 years. Jack was born in Louisville, OH on July 15, 1930. He was one of nine children. After high school graduation in 1948, he continued his education at Otterbein college where he obtained his B.A. Degree in Education in 1952. While at Otterbein, he met Helen and they were married in 1952. After serving in the Army during the Korean Conflict for two years, he began teaching in Akron Public Schools. He obtained a Masters in School Administration and Guidance and was named principal at Buchtel High School, lauded as the youngest person to be appointed an Akron principal. He later served at Kenmore and Hyre before retiring in 1983. He was a highly successful principal - innovative, controversial, unorthodox and proud to be known as "The Maverick Principal". Little wonder that his favorite song was "I did it my way". He was community minded and active in the Jaycees, and Kiwanis, where he served as president. At Trinity U.C.C. he served as youth leader, adult Sunday school teacher, usher, deacon and elder. He was a member of Trinity's fellowship committee, and T n C outreach. In retirement, he served as a lay minister at WRMC's worship services on Sunday evenings. He was a generous man with a heart full of compassion for the downtrodden. Jack was straight forward, outspoken and not always tactful. Raised in an impoverished, dysfunctional home, he rose above his environmental handicap through hard work and perseverance. He managed to work as many as four jobs at once to achieve his goal of a college degree. He abhorred incompetent or officious people. He enjoyed games of chance, golfing, hiking, gardening, lawn care and volunteering in the Metro Parks with Helen. For twenty years, he and Helen wintered in South Padre, TX where they walked on the beach, bird watched and enjoyed karaoke. It was a special treat for him to watch Helen line dance. In 2010, he and Helen moved from Akron to Western Reserve Masonic Community in Medina. He was devastated by her death in 2011. He became immersed in resident life, writing articles for the newsletter, authoring comedy skits, and performing them with the Reader's Theatre. He loved puns, jokes and was a master of the double entendre. He is survived by four daughters, Jean Hamed (Gary), Gail Endress (Terry), Nancy Pilcher (Tom), and Carla Lemon (Jim), 10 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren, and sister, Freda. Due to Co-vid restrictions, the family will hold a private celebration of Jack's life. His final resting place will be with Helen at Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be given to Western Reserve Masonic Community, Medina, or Salvation Army, Summit County of Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.