|
|
Jack D. "Sidewinder" Whited Jack D. Whited, Sr., "Sidewinder", age 76, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, died on Monday, September 23, 2019 at his home. He was born on February 7, 1943 in Akron, the son of the late Jason and Claudia (nee Wine) Whited. Jack was a 1961 graduate of Boston Hts. High School. He was a truck driver for Thomas Asphalt. Jack enjoyed drag racing, he was a huge Ohio State fan, he followed Woodridge High School sporting events, and horse racing. Survivors include his wife, the former Katheryn "Kathy" Bracey; two sons, Jack D. Whited Jr. and Robert "Bobby" Whited; his grandchildren, Cassandra and Brayden; his friend, Erin Elosh. His siblings also survive, Denny Whited and Linda Nichols. Other than his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his siblings, Arthur, Norma Jean, Gerald, Duane and Ronald Whited. Per his request there will not be any services or calling hours and all arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer, Akron Chapel. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 26, 2019