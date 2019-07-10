|
Jack David O'Bryant Sr.
Jack David O'Bryant Sr. passed away peacefully at home on July 5th. He leaves behind sons, Jack David O'Bryant II, (Debbie), Mike O'Bryant (Janet); daughters, Debbie Huffman (Dennis) and Melinda Norman; along with many grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He will be forever missed for his kindness, humor and sparkling blue eyes. He will join his wife Saraphene after many years of being apart.
A celebration of his life will be held July 12th at 1 p.m. at 4437 Dudley Road, Mantua, Ohio. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019