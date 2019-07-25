Jack E. Collins Jr.



Jack E. Collins, Jr., 71, of Akron, passed away at home on Sunday, July 21, 2019.



He was born in Clarksburg, W. Va. on February 13, 1948 to the late Jack Collins, Sr. and Wilma (Smith) Collins-Edwards.



Jack graduated from Central High School in 1964 and served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, for which he was awarded a Purple Heart. Jack was an avid toy collector, chess player, videographer, photographer, and artistic person.



Above all, he loved his family and will be dearly missed.



In addition to his parents; Jack was preceded in death by his baby brother, Michael Collins; brother-in-law, Bill Ray, and sister-in-law, Amy Collins.



He is survived by his children, Jack Collins III (Genevieve), Sarah (Andrew) Goldsmith and Jessica Elizabeth (Mark) Slabodnick; his granddaughters, Rebekah (Jason) Hershiser, Sloane Goldsmith and Grier Goldsmith and his great-grandson, Dylan Hershiser; his siblings, Judy Ray, Bob (Darlene) Collins, Ruth Slusser, Jane Perlik, Rodger (Renee) Collins and Matt Collins; his uncles, Jim (Joyce) Smith and Bud (Kaye) Collins; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many cousins.



Services will be held at noon on Saturday, July 27, 2019 with visitation for one hour prior, Pastor Sam Martin officiating at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron.



In lieu of flowers, in memory of our beloved Amy, memorial contributions may be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation Inc., 3634 W. Market St., suite 11, Akron, OH 44333. ([email protected]).



To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 25, 2019