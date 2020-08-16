Jack E. Rastetter, 90, of Morgantown, WV, passed away on August 12, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. Jack was born November 2, 1929, in Akron, Ohio. After an honorable discharge from the the Army, he married Eleanor (Koger) Rastetter on December 24, 1949. Eleanor survives him at home. Together they spent over 70 wonderful years together as the the most loving, devoted and quintessential soul mates. They were blessed with one daughter, Patricia Ann (Dan) Hause; grandchildren, Kyle (Jeannie) Hause and Jacqueline (Matt) Scarafile; also great grandchildren, Noah Hause, Charlotte Scarafile, Madison Claire Scarafile and Eliza Scarafile. Jack became a store manager in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at the The Lawson Milk Company in 1949. He worked his way up to President and CEO in the 1960's and held that leadership role into the mid 70's leading the company into becoming a powerhouse in the convenient foods store industry. In 1975, he led efforts to expand the business model overseas opening the first Lawson store in Japan. To this day that model has stayed intact growing to over 16,200 stores in many countries. He made a career move to Morgantown, WV, in 1977 to become an executive at Chico Dairy until his retirement. Jack, along with Eleanor, was a dedicated member of the Suncrest Methodist Church in Morgantown. For many years, he served as head usher along with providing many other integral contributions to serving his church family. Beyond the church, he contributed generously for many decades to such worthy organizations as St. Jude's Hospital For Children, SPCA, among others. Private family services will be held at Suncrest Methodist Church with Pastor Michael Estep and Pastor Junius Lewis. He will be inurned at the Columbarium of Suncrest United Methodist Church. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Hastings Funeral Home, Omega Crematory. In lieu of flowers, any contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Suncrest Methodist Church, 479 Van Voorhis Road, Morgantown, WV 26505. Send condolences online at www.hastingsfuneralhome.com