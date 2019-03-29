Home

Jack E. Zittle

Jack E. Zittle Obituary
Jack E. Zittle

Jack E. Zittle, 65, passed away March 25, 2019. He was born September 16, 1953 in Akron, the son of the late Frank C. Zittle Sr. and Juanita Zittle nee Roper. He worked at Michellis for 30 years. Jack will always be remembered as a thoughtful, kind, and loving individual. He was and avid Cavaliers and Indians fan. He enjoyed food, cars, and horses.

Jack is survived by his brothers, Frank C. Zittle Jr. and Charles E. Zittle; sister, Marilyn Leary; sister-in-law and special friend, Wanda (Joe Oswald) Hackathorn; nephew, Charles J. (Angela) Zittle Sr.; great nieces, Brittany (Shay Sharp) and Kelsey; great-nephew, C.J.; nephew, Jason (Nicole) Zittle; great nephew, Noah; and great niece, Jordyn. The family will receive friends 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m.

Special thanks to the staff at Pleasantview Care Center for their care and support. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
