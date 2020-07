TOGETHER AGAIN Jack Eugene Alloway Sr., 85, passed away July 20, 2020. He was born October 5, 1934 in Marietta, Ohio. Survived by son, Jack Alloway Jr. and daughter, Christine Miller; as well as many brothers, sisters, grandkids, and great grandkids. Preceded in death by wife, Shirley; as well as his parents, Kathryn and James Alloway. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store