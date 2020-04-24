|
Jack Eugene Kaufman was the third child born to Charlotte and Elmer Kaufman on September 23, 1950 in Akron, Ohio. After a long and challenging journey, Jack passed away to his forever home on April 19, 2020. Jack attended the Akron Public Schools, graduating from Buchtel High School in 1968. He earned three education degrees from the University of Akron, including a master's in counseling and a master's in administration. He loved his 35 years as a respected teacher, counselor, and principal with the Akron Public Schools. One year he was honored with the award for the 'Best Principal' in the Akron school district. Jack was an honest, genuine, caring, creative and kindhearted person. He was charismatic and outgoing. Like a magnet, he attracted people of all ages and easily gained their friendship. His positive attitude and quick sense of humor impacted everyone he encountered. Every day was a "Beautiful Day"! He caught the travel bug after retirement. Sue and Jack loved going to Mexico (and the Margaritas!), road trips across the country, family visits, and every family vacation! We remember 'Frosty Frog', finding sand dollars on Sullivan Is., SC, enjoying the Maine coast, watching for animals out west, enjoying the beaches down south. Exploring the countries in Europe was a real highlight for Jack and Sue. Jack had a huge passion for nature and the great outdoors. Hunting! Fishing! Hiking! Golf (of course with Mulligan's galore!). He was always happy to be in the woods watching nature for hours at a time. Jack was a member of Izaak Walton Conservation League, Goodyear Hunting & Fishing Club where he taught hunter safety classes, Penn Ohio Rod & Gun Club where he and the family enjoyed time together every year. He earned his black belt at Park's Karate and he was thrilled to be a member of the Diamonte Golf Club in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Jack's real happiness always came from his beloved family. He will be forever cherished by his loving wife, Susan Delac; his two "favorite" children, James Kaufman and Sarah Kaufman Grether (Andrew); his Delac family, Thomas Delac (Gretchen), Michael Delac (Bree), David Delac (Jodene). Ten grandchildren have blessed and enriched Jack's life, Audrey Grether, Adeline Grether, Jaxon Kaufman (Ike), Brendan Delac, Jared Delac, Andrew Delac, Lily Delac, Ian Delac, Eli Delac, Layla Delac. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Kaufman (Nancy) and family; sister, Karen Kaufman (Robert); sister-in-law, Hilda Kaufman and family; brother and sister-in-law, Bruce Bone (Cheryl) and family. A very large Kaufman extended family will dearly miss him. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Edward Kaufman. Jack was always adorable! The "Kaufman Curse" and his "Blender" name is a legend. This song by Louis Armstrong was Jack's favorite: I've seen fields of green, Red roses too. I've seen them bloom, For me and for you. And I think to myself, What a wonderful world! In lieu of flowers, and so that his memory may live on for friends and family to enjoy, please consider donations to the Kaufman Family Camp that Jack both loved and was so proud of his entire life: Kaufman Family Camp LLC, P.O. Box 1155, Medina, OH 44256 The family would like to express their gratitude to friends and family for the amazing outpouring of love and support at this difficult time. Jack's presence will be forever missed. A private family burial will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.waitefuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 24, 2020