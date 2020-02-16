Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
More Obituaries for Jack Bird
Jack J. Bird Sr.


1944 - 2020
Jack J. Bird Sr. Obituary
Jack J. Bird, Sr., age 75, of Canton, passed away early Friday, he was born in Canton to the late Frank Sr. and Geraldine (Clay) Bird. He was a 1962 graduate of Timken Vocational High School. Jack was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and the Massillon K of C Council 554. He was President of the Stark County Hot Stove Baseball Association. Jack was inducted into the Stark County Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame and the J. Babe Stearn Community Center Hall of Fame. For over 40 years Jack worked as an independent insurance agent, retiring from C. H. Vallos & Associates. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda (Fuller) Bird; sons, Jack (Debbie) Bird Jr., Dean (Amy) Bird; three grandchildren, Caitlin, Chloe, and Mallory Bird; brothers, Frank (Pearl) Bird Jr., Rick (Mary) Bird, and Danny (Sheila) Bird. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home, (730 30th St. NW, Canton, OH 44709). Private family services will be held Wednesday. Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Jack's name may be made to the J. Babe Stearn Community Center. (ROSSI-330-492-5830) www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
