Jack J. Williams, 68, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away after a long illness on January 21, 2020. Jack was born in Waterloo, Iowa on August 2, 1951 to the late Spike and Mildred Williams. Jack was truly one of a kind. His jokes brought a smile to everyone who knew him. He always encouraged his family to find the bright side of any situation. For 40 years, Jack owned and operated Akron Canton Concrete Company, a family business that was started in the 1950s. He was an avid poker player, golfer, and a diehard fan of all the Cleveland sports teams and the Buckeyes. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Harriett Russell; brother-in-law, Rob Russell; niece, Lori Russell; and close friend, Greg Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Sherri Williams; children, Justin Williams, Amy (Andrew) Cruse, and Katie (Mike) Nelson; brothers, Bob Williams and Rich Williams; grandchildren, Owen, Morgan, and Payton; brothers-in-law, Jon (Robyn) Russell and David Russell; sister-in-law, Linda Russell; many nieces, nephews, and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls for all the care given to Jack. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4 - 7 followed by a 7 p.m. funeral service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. In honor of Jack's obsession with sports, please feel free to wear your favorite Cleveland or Buckeyes sports team gear. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020