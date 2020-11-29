1/1
Jack Jerome Kent
1926 - 2020
Jack Jerome Kent, devoted husband and father, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Jack was born on November 12, 1926, in Chicago, Ill., to Max and Rose (Applebaum) Kantrovitz. He proudly served in the Army during WWll, where he was stationed in Japan for two years. Arriving back in the U.S., Jack earned his bachelor's degree in business at the University of Akron while working full time at his father's tailor shop. In 1967 Jack and his brother, Melvin bought the business from their dad. Together they transformed it into one of the most successful independent menswear stores in the state of Ohio - Kenmore Tailors & Clothiers. While the consummate businessman, Jack's true passion was jazz. His chosen instrument was the alto saxophone, and he played hundreds of gigs around Akron for many years. Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife, of 60 years, Marilyn (Shapiro); father, Max Kantrovitz; his mother, Rose (Applebaum) Kantrovitz; sister, Sarah (Sam) Snyder, and sister, Arlene (Charles) Landau. He is survived by daughter, Betsy F. Kent; son, Howard (Gina) Kent; brother, Melvin (Aline) Kent; grandson, Miles (Amanda Lilly) Sherman; granddaughter, Jaime Kent; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, and friends whom he loved. Just a note: Jack did not want a traditional obituary. Instead, he requested that this be published: "Jack Kent Died - Saxophone For Sale." (We compromised.) A private graveside service was held on Friday, November 27. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Temple Israel or Revere Road Synagogue.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Rest In Peace Dad. We love you. You were so excited about the Browns this year, I’m gonna cheer them on even stronger now. Howard, Gina, Jaime, Betsy, Miles, and Amanda
Howard Kent
Family
