|
|
Jack E. Jones, 89, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 5, 2020. He was born in Phillippi, WV on January 7, 1930 to the late Willie and Dora Jones. Years ago, Jack was a minister at the Norton Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jones. Jack leaves behind his children, Teresa Mae (Dawn) Werntz, Kenton (Margaret) Jones, and Andrea (Mike) Gilbraith; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Per Jack's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private inurnment will be held at West Union Church of Christ Cemetery in Monroe County. Condolences and memories can be shared with Jack's family at the funeral home website. (330) 825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020