Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Jack L. Russell


Jack L. Russell Obituary
Jack L. Russell

Jack L. Russell, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on April 10, 2019.

Friends and family will be received Monday, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, followed by a Memorial service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Dave Bogue officiating. Memorials may be made to Arlington Memorial Baptist Church, 2330 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 13, 2019
