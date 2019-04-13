|
Jack L. Russell
Jack L. Russell, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on April 10, 2019.
Friends and family will be received Monday, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, followed by a Memorial service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Dave Bogue officiating. Memorials may be made to Arlington Memorial Baptist Church, 2330 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 13, 2019