Jack Lee
Bennett
Jack Lee Bennett, age 75, of Medina, went home to be with the Lord on February 23, 2019. He was born on July 12, 1943 in Akron, Ohio to the late Carl and Anna Bennett.
Jack lived a full life and was devoted to his family and friends.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Barbara; daughter, Dawn; grandchildren, Kayla (Dan), Jared; great granddaughter, Lillianna; siblings, Bill (Toni), Linda, Regina (Harvey), and Penny Jo (Scott).
A Celebration of Jack's Life will take place in early Spring.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2019