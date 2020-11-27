Jack Lee Miller, 84, of Uniontown, passed away 11/23/20 peacefully at home. He was born 12/10/1935 in Hartville, the son of the late James and Marguerite (Bennett) Miller. On May 17, 1959 he married Donna (Birk) Miller. Together they shared 58 years of marriage. Jack was a life long Uniontown resident. He graduated from Uniontown High School where he played basketball and football. After high school he served in the U.S. Army before completing a 31 year career at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company as a carpenter, where he retired in April 1998. His faith in the Lord was central to his life at Grace United Church of Christ, Uniontown. There he served as a Deacon, choir member, Vacation Bible School, and the men's work crew. Family was very important to him. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's extra-curricular events. He also enjoyed vacations at Myrtle Beach, camping, cruises, Hartville Hardware, euchre club, fishing with his brothers, coffee with his buddies, Lions Club, and socializing with anybody he met. He was preceded in death by wife Donna Miller and parents James and Marguerite Miller. He is survived by brothers Wade (Elaine) Miller and Jerry (Linda) Miller; children Vickie (Mike) Blackwell, Teresa (Jay) Hines, Jack Jr. (Nancy) Miller, and Cindy (David) Poling; grandchildren Lisa (Sean) Butt, Lonnie Freeman Jr., Jacob (Brittani) Freeman, Stephen (Kaelyn) Blackwell, Hanna Blackwell, Brittany (Bill) Poletti, Danielle (Steve) Lutz, Makayla and Hailey Poling, Jack III, Katherine, and Christian Miller; great-grandchildren Christian, Caleb, and Kendall Butt, Evalyn and Ezekiel Freeman,and Roman Poletti; special friend Rosolie Haines, who played an important role in his life; and many other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Lake Athletic Booster Club, P.O. Box 1057 Hartville, OH 44632 and write Jack Miller Memorial Scholarship in the memo. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.







