Jack Logue


1922 - 2020
Jack Logue Obituary
Jack Logue, 97, passed away on April 19, 2020. He was born on July 10, 1922 in Yorkville, Ohio to the late Frank and Marie (nee James) Logue. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Jack had retired from Apex Mold and Machine after 33 years of service. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 45 years, Betty (nee Neiman); and his second wife, Jean (nee Webb-Scarfpin); sisters, Dorothy McKean and Betty Berwinkle; three nephews; and a great-nephew. Left behind to remember the fun parties, entertainment and love that he provided us are his nieces, nephews, step-children and their familes; and a host of loving friends and neighbors, especially, Gary and Cheryl. The family also wishes to express a special thank you to his VA aide, Barbara for the special care she provided Jack. A private graveside service has been held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Jack's wish would be for you to help a friend in need. Condolences and memories can be shared with Jack's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
