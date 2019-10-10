Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, The Villages
1511 Buenos Aires Blvd
The Villages, FL 32159
(352) 753-8353
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Christian Missionary Alliance Church
218 S. 14th St.
Leesburg, OH
View Map
Jack I. Louthan, age 84, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away on Monday, October 07, 2019. He was born in Akron, OH on October 20, 1934. Jack served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from the Akron Police Dept after 40 years of service and moved to The Villages in 2007. Jack was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Masons, Shriners and Retired Police Officers of The Villages. He liked gardening and softball. Jack was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Leesburg, FL. He is survived by his wife Sandra; daughters, Susan Jill Palla (Christopher) and Jennifer Louthan; sons, Jack G. Louthan (Lori), Jon Louthan and Jeffrey Louthan (Lia); eight grandchildren; and one great grandchild. A celebration of life will take place at Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 218 S. 14th St., Leesburg, FL 34748 on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Missionary Alliance Church in memory of Jack I. Louthan. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
