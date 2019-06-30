Jack McKinney



Jack McKinney, age 88, died peacefully at home on June 24 after a long illness.



Jack was born in Akron, Ohio on April 25, 1931, the fifth child of Jasper and Eva Marie McKinney.



Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Russell and Edgar; and sister, Edna Mae, Jack is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret; daughters, Kathy (Ted) Johnson of Akron, Shannon (Jim Walsh) McKinney of Denver, Colo., and Kyra (Tom) Forrest of Hudson. Also surviving him are grandchildren, Jack, Emily and Charlie Johnson; Ethan, Eleanor and Eva Forrest; Madeleine and Lindsey McKinney; sister, Rosemary Rhodenbaugh, of Pacific Grove, Calif., as well as many nieces and nephews.



Jack had fond memories of growing up in south Akron during the '30s and '40s swimming in Stagner's Pond, watching movies at the Paramount theater and visiting Summit Beach Park with his childhood friend Harold Stroll. Harold and Jack would join the service together at the age of 17 with Harold joining the Army and Jack joining the Navy. After serving in the Korean War, they both returned to Akron's South High School to complete their education before enrolling in the University of Akron on the GI Bill. After completing his bachelor's degree, Jack attended night school to earn his master's degree in education. Jack spent his entire career working for the Akron Public Schools as a revered English teacher.



Roswell Kent Junior High School is where Jack would meet his future wife, Margaret, who was also an educator. During his 30-year teaching career, Jack enjoyed leading the drama club and directing school plays. A past recipient of the prestigious Martha Holden Jennings Scholar award, Jack retired in 1987 from Kenmore High School.



In his retirement Jack enjoyed collecting model cars and airplanes, old magazines, studying genealogy, and attending flea markets and garage sales to look for his next great 'find.'



Jack was a lover of food and family. He never turned down a Swensons cheeseburger or the opportunity to watch a movie, preferably a western or old classic, with his daughters and grandchildren.



A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Friday, July 5 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St. at 11 a.m. with Rev. Susan Tiffany officiating. A reception will immediately follow.



The family would like to thank and acknowledge all the wonderful care Jack received from Summa Health System's Hospice at Home nurses and aides and to his caregivers through Older Wiser Life Services (OWLS) Tony, Violet and Dijana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Summa Hospice, 525 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44304. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019