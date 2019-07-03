Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
1361 W. Market St.
Jack McKinney


1931 - 2019
Jack McKinney Obituary
Jack McKinney

Jack McKinney, age 88, died peacefully at home on June 24 after a long illness.

Jack was born in Akron, Ohio on April 25, 1931, the fifth child of Jasper and Eva Marie McKinney.

A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Friday, July 5 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St. at 11 a.m. with Rev. Susan Tiffany officiating. A reception will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Summa Hospice, 525 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44304. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 3, 2019
