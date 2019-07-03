|
Jack McKinney
Jack McKinney, age 88, died peacefully at home on June 24 after a long illness.
Jack was born in Akron, Ohio on April 25, 1931, the fifth child of Jasper and Eva Marie McKinney.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held on Friday, July 5 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1361 W. Market St. at 11 a.m. with Rev. Susan Tiffany officiating. A reception will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Summa Hospice, 525 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44304.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 3, 2019