Jack Cordier, age 90, died on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home in Mogadore. Jack was a teacher, coach and administrator in the Atwater School System. He retired from the Mogadore Schools, where he was the administrator for 20 years. He was preceded in death by Jean, his wife of 51 years and daughter, Barbara Rissland. He is survived by children, Rebecca (Ro) Janssen of Clinton, James (Mary) and John (Belinda) of Mogadore and Laura (Robert) Dornhecker of Kent; grandchildren, Steve (Molly) and Rick (Erica Beth) Janssen, Michelle (Mike) Doyle, Jamie (Caleb) Lyman, Sarah (Charlie) Dana, John Dornhecker, Jessica (Eric) Von Gunten, Veronica (Seth) Koosed and Erica (Tim) Wade; 14 beloved great-grandchildren and sister, Pat Mills of Hilliard. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be planned for next year. Memorials if desired may be made to the Wilderness Center, P.O. Box 202, Wilmont, OH 44689, or to a charity of your choice
.