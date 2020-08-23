1/1
Jack R. Cordier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Cordier, age 90, died on Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home in Mogadore. Jack was a teacher, coach and administrator in the Atwater School System. He retired from the Mogadore Schools, where he was the administrator for 20 years. He was preceded in death by Jean, his wife of 51 years and daughter, Barbara Rissland. He is survived by children, Rebecca (Ro) Janssen of Clinton, James (Mary) and John (Belinda) of Mogadore and Laura (Robert) Dornhecker of Kent; grandchildren, Steve (Molly) and Rick (Erica Beth) Janssen, Michelle (Mike) Doyle, Jamie (Caleb) Lyman, Sarah (Charlie) Dana, John Dornhecker, Jessica (Eric) Von Gunten, Veronica (Seth) Koosed and Erica (Tim) Wade; 14 beloved great-grandchildren and sister, Pat Mills of Hilliard. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be planned for next year. Memorials if desired may be made to the Wilderness Center, P.O. Box 202, Wilmont, OH 44689, or to a charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved