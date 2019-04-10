Jack R. Eggleston



Jack R. Eggleston, 70, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.



He was a resident of Norton for 45 years. Jack worked at Alside in Cuyahoga Falls for three decades, performing a wide spectrum of projects. He was fully qualified, dependable and produced the highest quality work in everything he did.



Jack was a selfless man in every way. An extremely caring and giving man to his family and extended family. Well beyond that, he was there for strangers and friends in need. If Jack could lend a hand he was first to do so. A loyal man of good character and integrity. He was a terrific example of what a man should be. Jack was a cowboy at heart and in his younger days he loved riding and showing his faithful horse "Tim" along with other horses at shows and rodeos and was a member of the Quarter Horse Association. Stories of being a "Barn Boy" with the other guys were always memories Jack would love to share.



Preceded in death by grandparents, Lester and Ethel Johnson and mother, Mildred Eggleston, Jack is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathy; daughter, Gina (Steve) Neal; grandchildren, Jesse (Ashley) Starcher, Crystal (Kyle) Smith, Joshua Starcher (Kristina) and David Starcher; great grandchildren, Jack, Carter, Logan, Skylee and Charlie Rose; sisters, Cheryl Wilmot (David Imgram) and Vickie Ritter; brother, John (Lydia) Eggleston; nieces, Kim Guest, Kelly (Nick) Licata and Katie (Michael) Miller; nephew, Larry Patterson; great-nieces, Paige, Natalie and Linnea; great-nephews, Leo and Jackson; sister-in-law, Rose Powell; along with other family members and friends.



The family would like to extend thanks to Jack's special friends for always being there for him, Pat Coughenour, cousin, Gary Johnson, Donald Kaufman and Chris Bardasian.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13th at 3 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Dallas Billington officiating. Jack's family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Akron Children's Hospital.