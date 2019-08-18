|
Jack Spears Jack Spears, 84, passed away August 14, 2019. He was born July 15, 1935 in Pikeville, Kentucky to the late Adam and Maude Spears. Jack came to Ohio in 1956 and worked for Babcock & Wilcox for 37 years before retiring. After formal retirement, he went on to work delivering auto parts and as a greeter at Walmart. He never met a stranger and was generous to them. He loved the underdog. A musician, he started playing in church, had a Bluegrass television and radio program in the late 50's; playing many public concerts and events. He was known and loved by many in the circuit. For Jack, the best thing was a festival or a jam session with friends. He was an animal lover and would save every one that he could; he'd feed the cats before he fed himself! He will be missed by his loving cats, Marlo and Milo. Jack was a huge baseball fan and would watch 24/7; never ask him to choose between Cleveland and Detroit! In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and Jim; sisters, Ruby, Myra, Clara, Bonnie, and Lois. He is survived by daughters, Mary (John) Logar, and Jennifer (Toby) Wagoner; grandchildren, Cameron Logar, Andrea (Bryan) Donahue, Samantha (Randy Lawson), E. John, Aaron, and Hannah Wagoner; great grandchildren, Xavier and Violet Donahue; sister, Patricia Grimmett; brother, Don (Ida) Spears; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Per Jack's request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Inurnment will take place at the Spears Family Cemetery in Pike County, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019