9-21-36 -- 3-10-2020 Predeceased by the grandparents that raised my sister and I, Darell and Addie Arbour; cherished uncles, Dave Trepanier and Jim Arbour; Aunt Marilyn Trepanier; friends of long standing: Jack Ando, Terry Crawford, John Gearhart, Dan Macky, Howard Savage and Marvin Thompson. He is survived by friend "Quick Witted," or is it Half-witted (HEE HEE) Terry Eagle, Ray Phillips, Dave and Wayne Popiel and Ken Whitehead. I will miss our talk sessions solving the world's problems. Harry Ralston Stewart, it would be difficult to find a trait of character described as "Christian" that is not exemplified in my good friend, Harry. Frank Lancianese, though we have drifted apart, I fondly remember our shared love of sports and your ability to add four columns of figures while I fumbled with my pencil. "Damn It Frank, get out of Here." Family: sister, Jill Sharon Griffin-McNeely. My nieces, Monica, Margot and Melissa. One of my few regrets is that time and distance prevented us from having a closer relationship. However I rest assured that, if they are like their mother, they are bright and inquisitive with a sense of humor and the ability to laugh at themselves and are proud of their gender. My two wonderful daughters, Donna Marie Griffin-Coontz and Carrie Lee Griffin, in whom I am well pleased. Grandchildren: Dr. Samantha Renee Stubblefield PHD, Amber Noelle Coontz and Christopher Jacob Michael Stickler; great- grandchildren: Avery and Alexander Park, River Murphy, Madison King, Arabella Spiegel and Audrey Simpson; cousins: Sally Ann Calhoun Reed, Jim and Denny Arbour, Renee Hannabrink, Dave Trepanier and Meredith Oates; special nephews, Ronald Michael "Duke" Buck and Donald Bodle; special niece, Sharon Parkes and stepgrandkids: Shawna, Samantha and Jason. Dedicated wife and caregiver, Delma Buck Griffin, a woman of immense patience, attested to by 56 years of marriage to me. Born in Akron, graduated (barely) from South High in 1954, U.S. Army (involuntary) 36 years carrying mail (literally). The bean counters took over and reduced the word "service" to a misnomer. Proud member of the N.A.L.C. union for 50+ years retired 1991. After retirement worked part time (21 years) for Colonial Florist in delivery. Forever marveling at the skill of the designers, Bob and Jon Coffman and Fred and Priscilla. The always accurate addressing of MaryBeth. A note to my progeny: Beware of the do-gooders. Watch them with a wary eye for they will try to pass laws that restrict your freedom to do anything that they disapprove of all for your betterment of course, even if you are not particularly desirous of being bettered. Beware of those with agendas, those with unshakable conviction that they alone possess the truth in the face of all facts, science and reason. They will cling to their foolish notions with the tenacity of super glue. "To His virtues be forever kind and to His Faults a little blind" ENVOI, Love Jack Per Jack's wishes cremation has taken place. There will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020