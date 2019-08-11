|
Jack W. Foltz Jack W. Foltz, 69 of Canal Fulton, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. Jack Winters Foltz, son of the late Norman and Rhoda Foltz was born in 1949 in Findlay, Ohio. He attended Bowling Green University and earned his Bachelor's degree and later a Master's degree in Education from the University of Akron. He worked for the Boy Scouts of America but spent the majority of his career teaching at Barberton High School where he coached football until 1986. Jack retired with 30 years of service. Jack married Rebecca (Redmond) in 1976 and he is survived by two daughters, Amanda (Kerr) and Emily (Gray). He is also survived by three grandchildren: Rylan, Caleb and Daphne. He is preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law and sister Vicky. Jack always enjoyed outdoor activities and traveling, but after retiring he especially enjoyed spending time fishing and boating on Lake Erie and attending "horse camp" in Michigan. He enjoyed brewing beer, making wine, experimenting with cooking and watching football, especially when the Buckeyes beat Michigan. He enjoyed the Three Stooges and laughing with friends and family. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm with a memorial service to follow at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Stark County Humane Society, P.O. Box 7077, Canton, Ohio 44705.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019