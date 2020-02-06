|
Jack W. Krager, 73, died February 1, 2020 surrounded by his family after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Born December 22, 1946 in Akron, Ohio to the late Howard and Geraldine Krager. The leader of this family, Jack was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a hardworking man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it. He retired from Trelleborg Monarch after 43 years of service. He was a proud life member of the Mogadore Auxiliary, where he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends along with helping the club out with many projects. He was an avid sports fan and had a true passion for all kinds of music, even becoming a DJ for a time in his life and was called "Jammin Jack", performing for many family gatherings. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler McHenry; nephew, Philip Abood; and brother-in-law, Mel Garretson. He will be forever missed by the love of his life, his wife of 37 years, Faye; five children: Jack A. (Laura), Ron (Melissa), Mike (Rachel), Holly Kinsley (Jason), and John West (Dawn); 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings: Carol Garretson, Buzz (Becky), Don (Theresa), Jeff (Patty), Kelly Nellis (Gary); brothers-in-law, Phil (Donna) and Donnie Long; sister-in-law, Margaret Spurrier (Jeff), aunt Mary Ann Barclay; his great friends Roger Frye and Les Golec; many nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a celebration of life at the Mogodore Post #8487 -385 Randolph Rd., Mogodore, OH, on Saturday, February 8 from 1 - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Mogadore or the . Visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2020