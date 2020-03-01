|
Jack W. Lancaster, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2020. Born in West Virginia, he lived in the Akron area most of his life. Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Brown Street Church of Christ. He worked as a Material Handler for many years at the Massey Ferguson Company. Jack was a loving and very special husband, dad, "Pappy" and uncle who will be greatly missed by his family. Preceded in death by his parents; his siblings and their spouses, Herman, George (Nagene), Dave (Jeanette), Ellamae (Richard) Vetato, Kate (Bryce) Hunt, Bertilou (Jack) Church, and Marilee (Burr) Byard; son-in-law, Joe Weyrick; and nephew, Richard Lancaster, Jack is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joyce; daughters, Jeanette Weyrick, Janice (Wayne) Milgrim, Jodi (Ray) Margie, and Dawn (Billy) Travis-Little; grandchildren, Ryan (Tori), Austin, Brent and Madison; great-grandchildren, Alayna and Joey; brother, Bob (Shirley); nephew, Jerry (Linda) Lancaster; niece, Brenda Lancaster; and many more extended family and friends. Jack's family would like to thank Jerry and Linda, Brenda, the Clark, Patton, Yount and Vandiver families; his caregivers, Effie, Somorrow, Terele, Hospice of Summa; Sprenger Hospice; Rose Lane Nursing Home; and especially to the Akron Veterans Association for all of their help during Jack's illness. Military Honors and Services will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio 44273. Jack's family suggests memorials to Sprenger Hospice, 3905 Oberlin Ave, Lorain, OH 44053. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020