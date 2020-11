Jackie Collins, born December 27, 1952, unexpectedly left us to be with his wife (Barb Collins) and the Lord on November 4th. He is survived by his siblings Carolyn Bailes, Patty Nunley, Elmer, Larry, Dale, and Charles Collins as well as his children that live in Tennessee. He will be missed dearly by everyone close to him.







