Jackie Harris

Jackie Harris Obituary
Jackie L. Harris

Jackie L. Harris, 73, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Preceded in death by her son, John John and her brother, Franz Bruckschlogl, she is survived by her daughters, Kimberly and husband Kevin Clark; daughter, Annette Constable and son, Joseph Berish; sister and brother-in-law, Toni and Jim Norris; sister, Cathy Ricca and brother, Steve Bruckschlogl; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019
